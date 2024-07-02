Nantwich Words and Music Festival line-up unveiled

Nantwich’s popular Words & Music Festival is back for its 17th year in October – and organisers have now announced the full line-up.

Shows will run in Nantwich every night from October 14 to 20 inclusive at various venues across the town.

Organisers behind the festival have declared this year is their “most diverse and exciting bill so far”.

Julie Fordham (pictured), one of the great UK singers of the last 30 years with hits like “Love Moves In Mysterious Ways” and “Happy After After”, brings her sublime voice and 4-piece band to the Civic Hall on Sunday October 20.

Globally-acclaimed Afro Celt Sound System, whose fusion of African, Banghra and Gaelic sounds has brought them two million record sales and two Grammy nominations, hit the Civic on October 19.

Liverpool indie legends Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band, currently celebrating their second consecutive top 10 album, play the Civic on October 18.

Popular singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner makes his Nantwich debut at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday October 16.

Indie hero and former Suede member Bernard Butler is playing solo at Nantwich Town FC on Tuesday October 15.

Rick Buckler, founder member of the Jam, plays a lunchtime multi media show at Nantwich Town FC on Sunday October 20, sharing rare footage of the Jam’s glory years and taking a Q & A with the audience.

And The Bluebells, the Scottish indie-folk fondly remembered for their smash hit “Young At Heart”, also perform at the football club on Thursday October 17.

Tickets for all events can be purchased via the festival hotline 07837 626436, or online at WordsAndMusicFestival.com or from the box office at Nantwich Civic Hall or from Applestump Records.

Organisers recommend early purchase as some shows are already close to selling out.