Nantwich Food Festival bring back Cookalong Theatre

Nantwich Food Festival organisers are to bring back their popular Cookalong Theatre for this year’s event.

The venue gives visitors a chance to work alongside talented celebrity and local chefs.

Trained chefs and mixologists from near and far will run master-classes on how to prepare recipes and cocktails.

The White Lion Weston will sponsor the Cookalong Marquee and the neighbouring Food Court, covering all three days on August 30-31 and September 1.

The Cookalong Marquee and Food Court will be in the Love Lane near to the theatre and pillory.

Event organiser Nanna Pedley said: “Great chefs from local restaurants will offer participants the chance to cook along with them to produce delicious dishes.

“St Martha’s will delight us with their prawn saganaki, and Reaseheath College will lead a field to fork event using fresh ingredients grown on their own site.

“Meanwhile, our friends at Romazzino will host their Kids’ Italian Cookalong on Festival Friday.

“Based on the success of last year, this is bound to be in demand.

“We are delighted celebrity chef Nigel Brown will be onsite to teach participants in his Hands on Summer Lobster Salad Masterclass, whilst our own cheese shop will be showcasing some great local Cheshire cheeses.

“We are confident the extra space that we have allocated to the Cookalong will be popular with all participants.”

Elsewhere, local chefs will enhance the impressive range of celebrity chef demonstrations in the Reaseheath Demonstration Kitchen.

Karen Young, chef organiser, will welcome the head chef from St Martha’s on Festival Friday and to offer a return welcome to patissiere, Babna of Babna’s Patisserie, on Festival Saturday.

Darren Snell, of Welsh Row’s The Black Lion, will demonstrate on Saturday.

And Elliott Hill, of Chester Grosvenor, has agreed to make a return following his much-admired demonstration in 2022.

Stephanie Owen, from Food Theatre sponsor Reaseheath College, said: “Reaseheath College has worked with and supported Nantwich Food Festival for many years, and we are delighted to sponsor the Food Theatre for the third year.

“The college offers a whole raft of food related courses from butchery to bakery, dairy to food technology, so supporting this major local event is clearly important to us.

“There are many apprenticeships and degree courses available at the college to start in 2024, so we look forward to welcoming applications.”

Details and booking links for the Cookalong Theatre can be found on the festival website at www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/cookalong/