University Centre Reaseheath pioneers new veterinary exam

The University Centre Reaseheath in Nantwich has forged a new path in veterinary training.

It has become the first institution to develop a new exam on the use of a cutting-edge device that improves pet safety during anaesthesia.

Veterinary lecturers have written the first Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) exam on the placing of v-gel®

It is a device used during operations which offers benefits for both animal patients and veterinary professionals.

v-gel® – available for cats, dogs, and rabbits – can provide a gentler alternative to traditional anaesthesia methods.

Their less invasive insertion can result in smoother recoveries for patients.

Unlike traditional methods, they could eliminate post-procedure pain, coughing, and sore throats, allowing pets to resume eating more quickly, which is vital for species such as rabbits which need to eat constantly to keep their digestive system working.

Beyond patient benefits, v-gel® offer could offer improved safety for veterinary professionals by reducing exposure to harmful pollutants.

Rosie Barrow, veterinary lecturer at University Centre Reaseheath, said: “v-gel® represent a major advancement in animal anaesthesia, and we believe it’s crucial for our students to be proficient in this innovative technique.

“We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of veterinary nurse training by them into our curriculum.

“We prioritise preparing industry-focused, career-ready registered veterinary nurse and we achieve this by ensuring our students are not only taught the latest theoretical knowledge in airway management, but also gain practical experience with a wide variety of equipment.

“This allows them to graduate feeling comfortable and confident using these methods in various clinical settings.

“Our students are gaining invaluable experience with the latest advancements in airway management, which equips them with the skills to excel in their future careers and provide exceptional patient care.”

The OSCE, an exam that assesses practical skills, is a critical step for aspiring vet nurses.

By developing the first-ever v-gel® OSCE, the University Centre Reaseheath ensures its graduates are not only theoretically knowledgeable but also possess the hands-on skills to confidently use this leading-edge equipment in real-world scenarios.

This pioneering initiative is a collaborative effort between University Centre Reaseheath and Docsinnovent Ltd, which manufactures v-gel®.

Dawn Sheppard, Sales Executive and Product Specialist at Docsinnovent Ltd, said: “We are delighted to support the University Centre Reaseheath in its groundbreaking approach to vet nurse education.

“By being the first institution to implement a “v-gel® OSCE, Reaseheath sets a remarkable standard for the entire veterinary profession.”