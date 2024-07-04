Brine Leas School to stage “Summer Showcase” event

Brine Leas School in Nantwich is to stage its “Summer Showcase” event on July 11.

The event is open to the public as well as friends and families of pupils at the Audlem Road school.

There will be food stalls, a licensed bar, stalls from local businesses and organisations available.

The event aims to showcase the amazing work completed by pupils at the school throughout the 2023-24 academic year.

It starts at 5.30pm and runs until 8pm.

Those interested in running a stall at the event should email [email protected]