Buying a house in 2024: Yes or No?

Ah, the property market. A mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for everyone involved.

At the end of the day, the decision to buy a house will always be a massive one, no matter what the current circumstances are, but some years are simply more beneficial than others.

Drawing from recent trends and expert analysis, here are some key considerations to weigh if you’re thinking about a property purchase in 2024.

First, the economic context and mortgage rates

Every housing market is significantly influenced by broader economic conditions, which in 2024 continue to be a bit of a mixed forecast.

Economic recovery post-pandemic has been uneven, with the Bank of England maintaining a rather cautious approach towards interest rates.

Although they have seen increases, they remain within a moderate range historically – which influences borrowing costs directly.

For us as potential buyers, this means that mortgage rates, though higher than the lows of previous years, are still relatively affordable.

However, the prediction of a slight decline in house prices in some regions suggest waiting might offer some more advantageous buying opportunities.

But for that, we’ll have to see how other economic indicators such as inflation, employment rates, and GDP growth will play out.

It’s always a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage to understand exactly what you can afford before you start house hunting.

Up next: choosing the right region

Of course, houses are priced differently depending on where you want to live here in the UK and, of course, what type of houses you want.

There are significant regional disparities to take into consideration.

The North-East and Scotland are witnessing relatively lower house prices, making them quite attractive for those of us seeking value and if they meet other personal needs.

London, however, remains resilient with a way slower rate of decline in prices due to its sustained demand.

If you are happy to move wherever life takes you, consider factors such as local employment opportunities, infrastructure and new houses in development, and the general economic outlook of the region.

Investing in areas with potential for growth – or those showing signs of upcoming developments – can yield a fantastic long-term benefit despite the current market-slowdown.

Following supply and demand dynamics

Supply and demand are always the key players.

Some areas are currently experiencing an oversupply, which could lead to lower prices, while others where demand outstrips supply, notably in affordable housing segments, continue to see price stability or even increases.

Areas with high-valued amenities, healthcare facilities and good schools or transport links will likely always be highly sought after.

Make sure you consider both the current and future needs when choosing a property, too.

An extra bedroom, space for a home office, or proximity to parks and recreational facilities can make a significant difference in your quality of life.

And lastly, view real estate as a long-term investment

A home is of course more than just an investment – it’s a place to grow and create memories.

But despite potential short-term market dips, the historical resilience of the UK housing market suggests that a home purchase in 2024 could still be a sound long-term investment.

Considering the future potential for appreciation, especially in growing regions, can mitigate concerns about investing during uncertain times.

Also, the strength of the rental market, particularly in urban areas, provides a fallback option should your circumstances change.

Buying a house is always going to be a careful consideration of a lot of factors.

But if you’ve assessed your financial stability and eyed up a region that supports your growth, 2024 looks like a decent year to hop onto the property ladder indeed.