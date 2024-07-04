Nantwich girl’s hair-raising efforts to help cancer children

A young Nantwich girl is shaving her head and cycling thousands of miles – all to help children battling against cancer.

Isla Presland, 13, from Barbridge, is having her head shaved tomorrow (July 5) at Tollemarche Arms in Alpraham.

Her head will be shaved and hair donated to The Little Princess Trust.

And she has not stopped there – proving she’s a cut above the rest.

She has also cycled 2,384 miles for Teenage Cancer Trust – the equivalent of cycling from her home in Cheshire to the north pole.

She started in January cycling everyday with the miles increasing each month.

In June, Isla cycled up to six miles per day and is still going strong – even hiring a bike when they went on holiday.

Her proud mum Gemma said: “Isla has done this all off her own back including requesting fundraising packs from the charity and then presenting them to us to explain her plan!

“We are beyond proud of Isla and thought she deserved some recognition for such kindness and generosity at such a young age.”

Isla, a pupil at Tarporley High School in year 8, has a younger sister Phoebe and also lives next door to her proud grandparents Richard and Margaret Chapman.

Richard has been a fundraiser for many years for National Kidney Federation by holding charity quiz nights.

Gemma said: “He is a kidney transplant recipient and Isla has grown up around this learning that it’s important to help where you can.

“I think this has some baring on her fundraising.

“When we asked Isla why she is doing what she is, the reply in her own words ‘my dream is to help people so this year I decided I was going to make that dream come true. I want to show people they are not alone and that they are strong. So by shaving my head I am spreading cancer awareness and showing that everyone is strong’.”

You can support Isla by visiting her Teenage Cancer Trust page here and her own donation page here