Nantwich nightclub Nakatcha to close “with immediate effect”

Popular Nantwich nightclub Nakatcha is to close its doors permanently “with immediate effect”, it was revealed today.

The club on Welsh Row has been a part of the town’s night-time economy for almost 20 years.

But today its owner said it would be closing “with immediate effect”.

In a message to customers, Nakatcha bosses said: “It is with deep regret that we have to inform you we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently with immediate effect.

“This year has been terribly hard financially for everyone.

“And after over 18 years of success in Nantwich, it has proved too difficult for us to survive any longer in this current economic climate.

“We would like to thank all of our customers who have danced and partied with us over the years and especially to all of our hard working staff who have been amazing throughout.”

A Nakatcha spokesperson told Nantwich News today: “This year has been terrible, people coming out in Nantwich must be down by 50% and it’s just become unsustainable for us to continue.

“We wanted to make sure all staff and creditors were looked after properly and that’s why we have closed now rather than later.

“I think there are so many other businesses suffering still and this year won’t get any easier.”