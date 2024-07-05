ELECTION 2024: Chester South and Eddisbury RESULT

Conservatives have managed to win the Chester South and Eddisbury constituency.
It a close battle with Labour though for a seat which takes in sone of the rural wards near Nantwich of Audlem, Bunbury, Wrenbury and Wybunbury.
The exit polls suggested a Conservative hold.
And candidate Aphra Brandreth polled 19,905 votes to win it from Labour’s Angeliki Stogia who managed 16,848.
Reform candidate Peter Langley was third with 6,414.
There was a 70.86% turnout for Chester South and Eddisbury, which is a new constituency after boundaries were re-drawn.
In total, that means there were 52,641 votes cast.
In comparison to the Eddisbury constituency in 2019, there was a 71.9% turnout then.
Conservatives, under Edward Timpson, won in 2019 with a healthy 18,443 majority.
Full result for Chester South and Eddisbury
Aphra Brandreth – CONSERVATIVE 19,905
Steve Davies – GREEN PARTY 2,278
Gillian Edwards – INDEPENDENT 1,611
Rob Herd – LIB DEMS 5,430
Peter Langley – REFORM 6,414
Angeliki Stogia – LABOUR 16, 848
Disappointing, previous incumbent did little for the area and consistently failed to respond to request for help and support in regard to lobbying for positive changes in the world of Diabetes care. Low bar set for his successor let’s see what her visibility is like and what is delivered