ELECTION 2024: Chester South and Eddisbury RESULT

Conservatives have managed to win the Chester South and Eddisbury constituency.

It a close battle with Labour though for a seat which takes in sone of the rural wards near Nantwich of Audlem, Bunbury, Wrenbury and Wybunbury.

The exit polls suggested a Conservative hold.

And candidate Aphra Brandreth polled 19,905 votes to win it from Labour’s Angeliki Stogia who managed 16,848.

Reform candidate Peter Langley was third with 6,414.

There was a 70.86% turnout for Chester South and Eddisbury, which is a new constituency after boundaries were re-drawn.

In total, that means there were 52,641 votes cast.

In comparison to the Eddisbury constituency in 2019, there was a 71.9% turnout then.

Conservatives, under Edward Timpson, won in 2019 with a healthy 18,443 majority.

Full result for Chester South and Eddisbury

Aphra Brandreth – CONSERVATIVE 19,905

Steve Davies – GREEN PARTY 2,278

Gillian Edwards – INDEPENDENT 1,611

Rob Herd – LIB DEMS 5,430

Peter Langley – REFORM 6,414

Angeliki Stogia – LABOUR 16, 848