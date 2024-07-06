The third edition of the Bentley Motors “Extraordinary Women” initiative has concluded with students from UK and Qatar spending a week at the firm’s South Cheshire headquarters.

Students met with Bentley experts and executives, went behind the scenes of its manufacturing operations and tackled individual tasks.

The scheme is designed to encourage and develop the next generation of young female leaders.

They received one-on-one mentorship from pioneers in the fields of technology, engineering, design and business.

The students, who passed through a structured selection process focused around four specific fields, came from participating universities – The University of Doha for Science in Technology in Qatar, and the Universities of Bath, Loughborough and Manchester Metropolitan.

Noora Al-Hajri, University of Doha for Science & Technology student, said: “This experience has been nothing short of life-changing.

“Through the programme, I have gained invaluable knowledge and skills that will significantly impact my personal and professional growth.

“The opportunity to learn from inspiring mentors in both Qatar and the UK has been particularly enriching.

“Their guidance has broadened my horizons, challenged me to think critically, and empowered me to pursue my dreams with renewed confidence.

“The opportunity to visit the Bentley headquarters at the end of the programme has also been truly awe inspiring.”

Pioneers used included entrepreneur Sara Davies MBE, founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion and TV personality from BBC One show Dragons’ Den, and Cecilia Harvey, founder of Tech Woman Today.

Also, Titi Oliyide CEng MIET, Senior Process Safety Engineer and winner of the 2023 Young Woman Engineer of the Year, and renowned interior designer and Founder of Studioilse, Ilse Crawford.

There were also four Qatari pioneers in UNESCO art ambassador Muna Al-Bader; Dr Noora Fetais Al Marri, founding President of the Arab Association for Cyber Security; Dr Hanan Farhat, founder of the Qatar Association for Women Engineers, and Dr Buthaina Al Ansari, senior advisor at Tamkeen Training and Consulting Solutions.

Dr Karen Lange, on the board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, said: “With every year, the Extraordinary Women programme grows stronger, as exemplified by the quality of this year’s pioneers, all who have generously given their time in the spirit of collaboration as we seek to build a legacy for young women.

“It has been a great honour to meet and engage with such talented young women during their visit – witnessing their energy and ability fills me with great optimism for the future.”