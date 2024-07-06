LETTER: Positives to take from General Election campaign

Dear Editor,

There are many positives from our General Election campaign.

At our first attempt to stand for Parliament we were able to beat two long-established national parties.

It also enabled us to post a A3 leaflet, via Royal Mail, to every home in the Crewe and Nantwich Constituency. All 54,400 of them!

This was a brilliant opportunity to get our message and our priorities and policies to the whole of Crewe and Nantwich and to attract new supporters and helpers and potential candidates for future elections.

Also, the election allowed us to broaden our base from just Crewe and to become #CreweAndNantwichFirst.

This means that now, when council elections and by-elections occur in Nantwich and the surrounding villages, we can put up candidates as well as in Crewe.

So altogether, there are a large number of positives that have resulted from our first attempt at standing in a General Election.

I would like to thank all those who voted for us and all those who helped in the campaign and contributed towards the cost.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe and Nantwich First