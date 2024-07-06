Nantwich Camera Club donates to local MIND cause

Big-hearted Nantwich Camera Club members have donated a speaker’s fee to help those suffering mental illness.

The club enjoyed a talk from Sutton Coldfield wildlife photographer Mike Phelps on how spending time outdoors and taking photographs has improved his mental health.

But when Mike declined his fee, members agreed to donate it to local organisation Mid Cheshire Mind, based in Winsford.

Mid Cheshire Mind relies on donations to support those who live locally and who are in need of mental health support.

MIND Winsford spokesman Dan Harrison said it is a busy service that provides a lifeline to young people from Winsford, Northwich, Crewe and Nantwich.

They have now re-opened a mental health hub that offers bereavement support, counselling, support groups and art therapy and they were overwhelmed with the local demand.

The £60 donation will pay for 12 days of their much-used helpline.

Dan added: “So many local people have mental health problems that the NHS simply cannot deal with the need.

“It is alarming to hear that around 200 young people kill themselves a year, and many more self harm or turn to substance misuse to try to help them deal with their problem.

“This is where we can help through our support system, but of course, we can’t do this without some financial help.

“We rely on donations, both large and small to help us provide the service.”

Nantwich Camera Club vice chairman Pete Allcock said: “We are delighted to be able to support another organisation instead of just holding onto the fee that Mike declined.

“We would like to urge other clubs and societies to do something similar.

“You know that it just makes sense and that a small amount of money can make an impressive difference, especially if we all join in.”

For more on Nantwich Camera Club, visit www.nantwichcameraclub.org.uk or visit their stall on Societies Day August 17 in Nantwich Town Centre.