Nantwich CC notch big win away at high-flying Didsbury

Jimmy Warrington and Simon Mugava were the standout performers as Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team recorded a significant win at high-flying Didsbury.

After being asked to bat by Nantwich skipper Ray Doyle, the home side got off to a decent start, putting on 28 for the first wicket.

But once Jason Foulkes (1-26) had made the breakthrough, Warrington (pictured) and Mitchell Spencer (4-53) ran riot.

Warrington claimed another five-wicket haul as his 5-26 from 12.1 overs helped Nantwich bowl out Didsbury for 106.

Spencer and Warrington both owed special thanks to Scott Wardley, who took three outstanding slip catches.

On a bowler-friendly pitch, Didsbury had hopes of an unlikely win when they reduced the Dabbers to 45-3 but Mugava was in a hurry to get things wrapped up and struck six sixes and four fours in a 35-ball 60 to set up the six-wicket victory.

At Whitehouse Lane, the table-topping second team won by the same margin to maintain their grip on the Division One title race.

Heaton Mersey won the toss and their decision to bat looked a good one when they put on 53 for the first wicket.

But the Dabbers’ bowlers stuck to their task and Denny Morgan (4-20) and Noah Birchall (3-55) took regular wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 161.

When Owen Silvester (62) and Jakob Jordan (38) put on 102 for the first wicket, Nantwich were always in control of the chase and Jackson Bentley chipped in with 20 as Alan Chesters’ men got home with six wickets to spare.

There was, though, defeat for the Saturday thirds, who posted a decent total after being asked to bat by visitors Whitmore CC.

Max Hassall hit 50 and Luke Cosford an unbeaten 86 as the Dabbers made 207-5 from their 40 overs.

But that never looked enough and only Cosford (1-18) had any success as the visitors cruised home with nine wickets and eight overs to spare.

This Saturday, Nantwich first team entertain Neston CC at Whitehouse Lane and all spectators are welcome. The game starts at midday and the bar will be open all day.

And on Sunday, Nantwich women’s first eleven play host to Lindow CC at Whitehouse Lane, the game starting at 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome.