Canine companions celebrated at Nantwich home’s Dog Show

July 11, 2024
dogs at richmond village dog show in nantwich

Young and old celebrated their favourite canine companions at the first ever dog show at a Nantwich care home.

The event was held at Richmond Village Nantwich in collaboration with Wych-Malbank Rotary.

Organisers say the show helped bring together members of the community to celebrate their love for dogs.

A total of 15 dogs participated in various entertaining classes, including Best Rescue, Prettiest Girl, and Waggiest Tail.

Pooches then went on to compete in the “Best in Show” contest.

The title was awarded to Spaniel Meeko, with proud owner Val beaming by his side.

dog show at richmond village nantwich

Runners-up included the charming Megan and the adorable Dexter.

Attendees were also treated to an obedience showcase by the Danesford Obedience Dog Training Club, who make regular appearances at Crufts.

Nicola Jackson, senior village advisor at Richmond Village Nantwich, said: “We are thrilled with the turnout and the enthusiastic participation from the community.

“This event has truly brought people together, and we look forward to making it an annual tradition.

“It showcased the bond between humans and their furry friends and underscored the importance of community events in bringing people of all ages together.”

dog show richmond village in nantwich

