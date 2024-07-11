Record-breaking start: First days of Operation Crossing the Strait 2024

The first days of Operation Crossing the Strait 2024 have seen a remarkable surge in the movement of people and vehicles.

This annual operation facilitates the travel of many North African workers residing in Europe, who take advantage of their vacations to visit their countries of origin in North Africa.

The numbers are staggering, and the excitement is palpable.

A Surge in Traffic

The Ministry of the Interior reports a dramatic increase in traffic compared to last year.

The movement of people and vehicles during the first weekend of the operation has increased by 90% and 120%, respectively, compared to 2023.

This surge is attributed to the excellent coordination and planning by the involved authorities.

Cádiz Port Leads the Way

Cádiz port, one of the busiest among the seven port areas involved in the operation, has seen significant activity.

In the first four days alone, 38,800 passengers and more than 13,000 vehicles have passed through Cádiz. This port is pivotal in the operation, handling most of the traffic.

Key Players

FRS Iberia, the only shipping company operating all the ports of the Strait of Gibraltar, plays a crucial role.

This company, part of the Danish DFDS since last year, ensures smooth and efficient transportation across the strait.

FRS ferries are known for their reliability and excellent service, making them a preferred choice for many travellers.

Minister’s Visit

On Monday, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, highlighted the “excellent coordination” that has enabled record numbers at the beginning of Operation Crossing the Strait 2024.

During his visit to the Port of Algeciras, he emphasized the significant increase in movements due to the Feast of the Lamb celebration in Morocco.

He noted that the movements of people and vehicles have increased by 90% and 120%, respectively, compared to last year.

Impressive Numbers

Since the operation began on June 13, there have been 292 vessel movements, transporting 62,600 passengers and over 18,400 vehicles.

These numbers are expected to rise, with forecasts indicating a 6% increase in cars and a 4% increase in passengers by the end of the operation compared to 2023, when 3.2 million people and 775,000 vehicles crossed the strait.

Algeciras: The Busiest Port

The Port of Algeciras, the busiest among the seven involved port areas, has registered 226 vessel rotations, accounting for 77% of the total movements.

It has transported 38,816 passengers and 13,075 vehicles, making up 62% and 71%, respectively. During his visit, Minister Grande-Marlaska toured the facilities and met with key officials to discuss the operation’s progress and challenges.

Ensuring Security

Security is paramount during this operation. The 2024 security device includes more than 26,100 police agents, ensuring the smooth and safe transit of travellers.

Grande-Marlaska also visited the port border crossing and received updates on the work of National Police and Civil Guard agents.

These agents play a crucial role in maintaining security and facilitating the entry and exit processes of the Schengen area.

Comprehensive Support

The minister also visited the service area where Civil Protection personnel, Andalusian Health Service, and Red Cross modules are located. These teams provide essential support to travellers.

Additionally, a brief meeting with the Consul General of Morocco in Algeciras and a representative of the Mohamed VI Foundation highlighted the support provided to Moroccan citizens crossing the strait.

Conclusion

The start of Operation Crossing the Strait 2024 has been a resounding success, with record-breaking numbers and excellent coordination.

As the operation progresses, the numbers are expected to rise, making it one of the most significant events of the year for North African workers residing in Europe.

This operation not only facilitates their travel but also showcases the efficiency and dedication of the involved authorities in ensuring a smooth and secure journey.

