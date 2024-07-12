REVIEW: The Last of the Pelican Daughters, Nantwich Players

The latest production produced by The Nantwich Players Studio team is The Last of The Pelican Daughters by Wardrobe Ensemble, writes Claire Faulkner.

A one act play which tells the story of a grieving family trying to reconcile their differences and come to terms with the loss of their Mother.

Set on the birthday of their late Mother, the Pelican sisters meet in their old family home to celebrate and share memories.

There is a lot to discuss, lots of prosecco to drink and lots of music to remember dance moves to.

Hope Brownhill, Jenny Berrisford, Holly Jones and Sophie Reeder were all great as the sisters Joy, Storm, Sage and Maya.

Each giving wonderful performances when sharing memories of their Mother. Seb Jamson-Smith was well cast as Luke, trying to find his place in a family of strong women.

I enjoyed watching this production, its produced with care and balanced with emotion and humour.

The Studio team always present interesting plays and The Last of the Pelican Daughters certainly gives the audience something to think about, whether its solidarity in sisterhood, girl power or coping with grief.

The Last of The Pelican Daughters is running at Nantwich Players until 14th July.