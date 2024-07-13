Motorists warned of major A500 and A49 works in summer

Two major roads in and around Nantwich are undergoing large-scale works this summer, drivers have been warned.

All nine miles of the A500 Shavington bypass between Cheerbrook and Meremoor Moss roundabouts will receive surface dressing treatment, starting on July 17.

And similar works will take place on the A49 Whitchurch Road in Spurstow. Closures will be in place on various dates from Long Lane junction to Wrexham Road A534.

These are part of £1.44m being spent on six key routes, others are A533 in Sandbach, A5022 in Brereton, A34 Wilmslow Bypass and A54 Buxton Road.

The authority says surface dressing is “designed to increase skid resistance and seal the road surface, preventing water getting in – the major cause of potholes”.

This work is being funded jointly by the council’s capital investment programme for highway maintenance 2024/25 and central government grants.

Works have already started and will continue until August 23.

The process is weather dependent and subject to change as it can’t be undertaken in high temperatures or when it rains.

Signs will be displayed nearby to inform the public of road closures and dates.

Times and duration of the works will also be provided.

Emergency vehicles will have access through work sites at all times.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This year will see the largest section of surface dressing undertaken for several years.

“Fortunately, it is a quick process, so disruption to the network should be kept to a minimum even though just over 250,000 square metres of carriageway – the equivalent of 35 Wembley football pitches – will be treated.

“We are aware that some of the roads we plan to treat such as the A500 Shavington Bypass – where works are scheduled to begin next Wednesday – are busy routes and we will be keeping everyone updated with how works are progressing.”

More details on the programme of surface dressing and scheduled dates visit cheshireeast.gov.uk/surfacedressing