Bentley Motors hails three prestigious awards

Bentley Motors in Crewe has hailed three award winners which bosses say shows the company’s commitment to inclusivity, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Two were collected at the Queer Student Awards, where Bentley were named Employer of The Year and Rising Star of the Year.

Another was saw Bentley’s Environmental Foundation recognised with a Sustainability Initiative Award by Auto Trader.

And Bentley also won gold at the International CSR Excellence Awards.

As Employer of the Year, judges praised the DEI strategy which has been embedded in the whole business and the aim of being the most diverse luxury car manufacturer.

Benjamin McCormick was awarded the title Rising Star of the Year.

As co-chair of the BeProud Network, Benjamin has engaged colleagues to identify and remove barriers, provide peer support, and build networks of allies to raise awareness and support for LGBTQ+ topics at Bentley and in the local community.

He said: “It was a wonderful surprise to be nominated for this award celebrating some amazing LGBTQ+ young people whose impact on the world often goes unrecognised.

“As someone who grew up struggling to find relatable role models, it is heart-warming to be considered and see awards such as the QSA provide a platform for others like me, showing that it is possible to be queer and thrive in study, work, and life.”

Bentley Motors received the Sustainability Initiative Award from Auto Trader.

Bentley’s collaboration with local charities and Non-Governmental Organisations was praised by judges.

And Bentley’s gold Award at the International CSR Excellence Awards was for “community commitment”.

It recognises Bentley’s new community investment strategy, “Advancing Life Chances”.

Karen Lange, hoard for human resources at Bentley Motors, said: “These awards are a reflection of the extraordinary dedication and talent of our colleagues at Bentley Motors, and their creativity and commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaged, and sustainable workplace.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and their passion for making a positive impact both within our company and in the wider community.”