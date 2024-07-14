5 hours ago
Leighton Hospital visit times extended for England Euros final

July 14, 2024
Ward 27 at Leighton Hospital - Euros final extended visiting

Leighton Hospital is extending its visiting hours today (July 14) so patients can watch England’s Euro 2024 final with family and friends.

Visiting times usually end at 7pm, but today will be increased until the end of the game against Spain.

Staff have been decorating wards with flags and bunting in preparation for the match, which is a first ever major final on foreign soil for the England men’s team.

The usual rules about the number of visitors for each patient will still apply during the extended visiting hours on Sunday.

On the Trust’s adult inpatient wards, two visitors are permitted at a patient’s bedside at a time.

For more information about the Trust’s other visiting rules, click here.

