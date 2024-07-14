LETTER: Oppose the changes in CEC library services

Dear Editor,

Crewe & Nantwich Libraries could be privatised.

“The consultation… will also seek views on the option of considering alternative service delivery for all sites via the private sector.”

Leader of Putting Crewe & Nantwich First Cllr Brian Silvester said: “We are totally opposed to any reduction in opening hours or services at our two libraries.

“These proposals have come about because the Labour run Cheshire East have so totally mismanaged the budget that the Council are on the edge of bankruptcy.

“The new MP for Crewe & Nantwich is a leading member of the Labour Group who run Cheshire East.

“I sincerely hope that Labour won’t run our national finances like Labour have run the finances of Cheshire East.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe and Nantwich First