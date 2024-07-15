Hundreds of people enjoy Crewe Krazy Races event

Hundreds turned out for South Cheshire’s own version of “Wacky Races” and helped raise funds for charity.

A range of soapbox machines took part in the first ever Crewe Krazy Races derby yesterday (July 14).

These included a Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, a replica AO delivery van, a miniature InterCity 125, and many more.

Danny Scoffin, one of the Krazy Races organisers, said: “We have had an incredible day, providing thousands of locals with a memorable free day out.”

Crewe Krazy Races was also raising vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice and local charity Hopes & Beams.

There were also BBC cameras filming and competing with Blue Peter.

Other businesses and organisations who entered a soapbox included AO, Zzoomm, KR Fleet Solutions, Crewe Heritage Trust, Crewe Lyceum, and The Co-Op.

The race started on Ford Lane, and teams had to navigate a series of twists and turns before hurtling onto Broad Street.

The course then wound its way past Badger Park, (known locally as The Brooklands) where the event village was based with local food vendors, family entertainment, a family funfair and a giant event screen broadcasting all the race-day excitement.

Crewe Town Council, in collaboration with Sarah Belcher Events Limited, organised the event.

More information on the event can be found on the Krazy Races website www.krazyraces.co.uk

(All images courtesy of Tony Pennance)