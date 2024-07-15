Nantwich councillors back “JustPark” scheme for the town

Nantwich councillors have backed the introduction of community parking scheme “JustPark” in a bid to make more parking spaces available in the town.

The scheme involves local businesses and residents offering spare available parking spaces at their premises via the JustPark App or website.

Cllr Loic Charbonneau, of Nantwich Town Council, says the scheme will enable residents to achieve a top-up income and give visitors a chance to pre-book a parking spot.

It’s hoped this will prove a boost on busy market days and during festivals and other events.

Cllr Charbonneau said: “This will increase our overall parking offering in addition to the existing car parks without having to tarmac parts of our few remaining green spaces.

“It is very much a direct peer to peer scheme with no direct involvement, liability or cost incurred by either Nantwich Town Council or Cheshire East Council.”

Jeremy Hebert, of Sustainable Nantwich, also supports the scheme.

He said: “I personally like the concept that residents can make their private drive available for others, whenever they don’t need it.

“This will allow the town to avoid building new car parks. Anything that help us reduce our collective carbon footprint will have my support.”

JustPark allows users to make parking pre-bookings and payments. Users can also top up their parking without having to return to the car park.

Nationally, JustPark has been used by more than 13 million drivers to access more than 100,000 parking spaces.

Multiple Nantwich businesses are expected to join the scheme.

It’s already available at Sainsbury’s and discussions are ongoing with Nantwich Town football stadium to join.

Cllr Charbonneau added: “This is about giving our residents and visitors a range of options.

“Using a mobile service means users don’t need to worry about finding the right change for the machine.

“They also only pay for the time they use.

“It’s good for our town centre, as the parking time can be extended by using the mobile app or by text message – shoppers don’t need to race back to the car before the ticket runs out.”

Anthony Eskinazi, founder and CEO of JustPark, said: “Our goal is to provide a positive experience for every driver, and we’re looking forward to making parking easier for Nantwich’s many visitors and residents.”

