Crewe & Nantwich RUFC launch female player recruitment

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC have launched a recruitment drive to attract more girls to the game.

Club chiefs are hoping in particular to recruit girls going into year 6 & 8 in September.

But they say they will welcome all ages.

The club has now started training sessions every Wednesday at their Crewe Vagrants base in Willaston.

Sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm and all girls between years 6 and 12 are welcome to attend.

If anyone would like more information, contact Rachael Goodwin on 07534 069483.

You can also follow the female section of the club on Instagram @CN_Roses and on Facebook under Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Junior Girls.