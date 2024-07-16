Nantwich Food Festival entertainment acts unveiled

Organisers of Nantwich Food Festival have unveiled a host of entertainers and acts who will perform during the three-day event.

Festival Town Centre manager Graham Witter has overseen the bookings from 11am August 30 to 5pm Sunday September 1.

It will kick off with local solo singer and guitarist Erika Ignata, who will be singing in the town square from 11am-1pm on the Friday.

The Funky Choir come next, with their three-part harmony catching the crowds on Friday afternoon.

Friday night entertainment will include Studio S dancers on the Church green and Circus in a Box, performing tricks and fire breathing on stilts across the town centre.

Many town businesses will stay open later on Festival Friday, and food courts will open until Festival Friday closes at 8pm.

Over the weekend, there will be Punch & Judy, the Balloon Man, Poppy’s Krew and Cheshire Pop Choir plus solo musicians including Paul Armer.

Two live music stages are being sponsored by Snugbury’s at Love Lane and by The Nantwich Hearing Centre for the Bowling Green.

Snugbury’s Music Stage starts off with local composer and pianist Andrea Lambelle.

Then it will be Marc Gallagher, moving onto Jazz and Blues with Megan Lee, and Friday night headliners Tokyo Misfires with their 80s and 90s party music.

On the Nantwich Hearing Centre Music Stage on Friday, there will be singer Gemma Rose, followed by duo Baxter, XLS and with Stepping Lane headlining.

Stepping Lane will also play the Nantwich Hearing Centre Stage on Saturday morning.

Next up another chance to catch Marc G, then Minstrels of Mischief follow early afternoon, with Delia and the Fellas later.

Saturday night headliners are rock band Vavoom!

Festival Sunday on the Hearing Centre’s Music Stage will finish with Shakermaker after performances by Sam Lyon, and Jane and the Hurricanes five-piece band.

On the Snugbury’s Music Stage, Festival Saturday kicks off with Oscar Phillips, then vocalist Dave Chesworth, Baxter, Claudia Fenoglio, and finishing with local indie band Unit 17.

Festival Sunday at the Love Lane end of town features jazz singer Annie Long, then guitarist Erika Ignata, and another opportunity to catch XLS.

Closing the Festival at Snugbury’s Music Stage is rock and roll group, Mad Dog Davies Band.

Still at the Love Lane area, the Children’s Marquee is sponsored by leading estate agents Whitegates.

This popular area will have arty and crafty sessions for younger visitors – so expect competitions, glitter, face painting and lots of fun.

More details of children’s events to be announced in August.

Visit the festival website here for more festival news, how to vote for Nantwich Food Awards, how to book places in the White Lion Weston Cookalong Theatre, and places on the new Food History Walking Tours and more.