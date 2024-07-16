Nantwich wood merchants help build future for town’s youths

Nantwich wood merchants Potters have stepped in to help volunteers complete a new youth and community centre for the town.

The family firm provided the timber for a new welcome sign for the revitalised Nantwich Youth and Community Centre (NYCC), previously known as the Guy Harvey Youth Club.

Over the past year, the club on Birchin Lane has undergone a transformation.

There is a new team spearheading plans for the club so it becomes a central part of the community.

Teenagers have been involved in all aspects of the redesign.

And local companies have flocked to help in rebuilding the facility to meet the needs of a new generation.

Now Potters have hammered home the message with their timber donation as they are literally right behind the venue.

Terry Foreman, of Potters, said: “Our timber yard is just behind NYCC, so we are really happy to be part of the NYCC story.

“As one of the last remaining locally owned town centre timber merchants in Cheshire, we are aware of how important local identity and local community are.

“As we are Nantwich born and bred, based on Millstone Lane, we want to continue to build the town for future generations.”

Town Cllr Anna Burton has led the NYCC rebirth and said the sign board was one of the finishing touches.

She added: “This has been an incredible journey, bringing everyone together to build a brighter future for the next generation.

“Thanks so much to Potters for helping us stand up and shout out.

“It’s all about giving young people a place in their town where they can feel at home, where they can share ideas, enthusiasms and friendships in a safe environment.

“In an all consuming virtual world this will provide a safe and very real space for everyone to share.

“We have developed NYCC with young people at the heart of the decision making process.

“We will be launching soon so keep your eyes and ears open for the next stage of the story.”