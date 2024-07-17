New “arty” railway station shelters unveiled in Nantwich

New shelters adorned with Nantwich pupils’ artwork have been unveiled at the town’s railway station.

Artwork was completed by year 5 and 6 pupils at Nantwich Academy (formerly Wyche Primary School).

The scheme to design and install the new shelters was led by community rail partnership “3 Counties Connected” and local station adopters in Nantwich.

It also involved Nantwich Academy pupils and teachers working with local artist Cathy Williams.

Gina Haigh is one of eight Nantwich Station adopters and she is also volunteer with Nantwich in Bloom.

She said: “This year we have been involved with 3 Counties Connected, a Community Rail Partnership, developing the stations along the Chester Wrexham, Shrewsbury, Crewe lines.”

Adopters, Nantwich in Bloom volunteers, TfW staff, Nantwich Academy pupils and dignitaries gathered at the Civic Hall after the ribbon cutting.

This creative initiative invites passengers traveling through Nantwich to experience the unique charm of the town through newly installed artwork prominently displayed in the platform waiting shelters.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer, said: “Working on this project has been a privilege.

“We had such a warm welcome from the Nantwich Academy Primary School.

“The volunteers were so generous with their time and hard work delivering this project.

“The enthusiasm and creativity are there to be seen in the waiting shelters on both platforms, and the results are stunning!”

The artwork, inspired by the distinctive character of Nantwich, was created by children under the guidance of Cathy.

Melanie Lawton, Community Strategy Lead for TfW, said: “It’s important that our stations feel like part of the community.

“It has been wonderful to see the collaboration between Cathy, the pupils and our volunteers to really capture Nantwich and create a sense of place and ownership for the communities it serves.”

Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock officially unveiled the shelters on Monday (July 15).

He gave a recount of his days as a child attending the same school.

Following the ceremony, the project was showcased in the Civic Hall.