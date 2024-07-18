Record number of vehicles set for Audlem Festival of Transport

The free to attend annual ‘Audlem Festival of Transport’ is set to take place on Sunday July 28, writes Jonathan White.

The festival’s parade is expected to include several hundred vehicles featuring cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and motorcycles.

The vehicles will assemble from 9am at Hankelow Green.

Refreshments will be available for purchase in Hankelow on the Green and at The White Lion pub.

The parade will depart from Hankelow at 11am to head to Audlem and arrive at Audlem Playing Field off Cheshire Street from approximately 11.15am.

The vehicles will be on display up to 4pm.

A representative from organisers Audlem Special Events Team said: “The event is growing in popularity each year and we expect to see a new record number of entries this time.

“The procession of vehicles will commence from the green at Hankelow just outside Audlem, at 11am and then proceed to Audlem along the designated route through the village to the display site, which once again will be the village playing field off Cheshire Street. Here the entrants will be parked for viewing by the public for the remainder of the day.

“The display will finish at 4pm.”

ASET (Audlem Special Events Team) is a team of nine local residents and an army of volunteers, who organise two major annual village events every year.

Contact ASET if you feel you can help with next year’s Festival of Transport and Party on the Park music concert.

Tel: 07708 354135 or [email protected]