Police appeal as brick thrown by youths from A500 bridge hits van

A driver has warned others using the A500 after teenagers were seen throwing a brick from a footbridge over the dual carriageway near Nantwich.

One driver diverted off the A500 to pursue the youths and caught up with them before calling police.

The bridge connects Wybunbury Road to Newcastle Road spanning over the Shavington Bypass.

The driver’s wife posted on social media: “My husband was driving home, two teenagers threw a brick at his van.

“He did chase after them, he managed to get hold of them and then their mother and they called the police.

“If this had been any closer it could of resulted in him being injured.

“It was the bridge closest to the Cheerbrook roundabout, just be cautious.”

It is not the first time youths have been seen throwing objects off the footbridge over the busy dual carriageway.

Another reader said: “This has happened to my husband’s car at the same location, smashed the windscreen. Police involved but they couldn’t find the kids.”

And another added: “That’s really strange. A few weeks ago in the same area someone threw something off the bridge and smashed my windscreen.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said today: “At 9.15pm on Thursday 18 July, police received a report of an incident in Willaston.

“The caller reported that her two sons had been assaulted by a man after an item thrown from a bridge landed on his vehicle.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101 quoting IML 1873814.”