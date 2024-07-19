Robinson century helps Nantwich to T20 Cup finals day

A stunning century from Luke Robinson helped Nantwich CC 1sts beat Widnes CC and reach the Cheshire T20 Cup finals day.

After skipper Ray Doyle won the toss and chose to bat, Robinson smashed 13 sixes and six fours in a 42-ball 119 that was the centrepiece of the visitors’ 236-7 from their 20 overs.

Ali Chughtai hit 33 from 19 balls and Jake Pearson finished unbeaten on 42 from 29 balls.

Widnes threatened to pull off an unlikely run chase as they raced to 155-2 in the 14th over but Mitchell Spencer (1-24) and Simon Mugava (2-29) put the brakes on and the home side finished 28 runs short on 208-5.

The Dabbers now go to Grappenhall CC on Sunday for finals day, where they will be joined by the host club, Lindow CC and Oxton CC.

The T20 win completed a good week for the first team, who moved into second place in the ECB Premier League table with a 43-run win over Neston at Whitehouse Lane.

Put into bat by the visitors, Nantwich struggled to get going and limped to 75-5 before Doyle and Spencer Byatt put on 85 for the sixth wicket, laying the platform for a total of 212 all out.

At 135-5, Neston looked in defiant shape but Scott Wardley produced a decisive spell of spin bowling, taking 5-18 from 6.2 overs to give Nantwich maximum points.

At Bramhall CC, Nantwich seconds suffered a rare setback after being set a revised target of 181 from 40 overs after the home side had posted 189-7 from their 50 overs.

Max Hassall hit 29 and Oliver Griffiths struck 25 but the Dabbers fell 13 runs short of their target.

Oliver Howell (57no) and Arthur Bate (52) both hit half-centuries as the Saturday thirds made 130-3 at Moddershall & Oulton CC but the home team reached their target with eight wickets in hand.

The Sunday thirds also slipped to a defeat as Grappenhall chased down the visitors’ total of 156-7 with one wicket to spare.

But at home, Nantwich Women’s first eleven continued their good form with a 23-run victory over Lindow.

Bethan Hughes hit ten boundaries on her way to 56 as Nantwich amassed 162-7 from their 40 overs and she then took three wickets as Lindow were bowled out for 139.

There were a couple of wickets apiece for Emily Clamp and Eleanor Sinker.

This Saturday, Nantwich seconds have a top-of-the-table clash at Whitehouse Lane when they host Timperley CC. The game will start at midday and all spectators are welcome.

The firsts travel to Timperley on Saturday before heading to Grappenhall for the T20 finals day.

Grappenhall take on Oxton CC in the first semi-final at 10am before Nantwich take on Lindow CC at 1pm.

The final will start at 4.30pm.