Calveley Primary Academy earns reading gold honour

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges July 20, 2024
Calveley Primary Academy reading gold award

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has been awarded for promoting its love of reading among pupils.

Liverpool Reading Quality Mark assessors have presented the school with a Gold Award.

In their report, assessors noted that “reading for pleasure is firmly embedded within the School Development Plan” and that “the school environment promotes reading with a wealth of high-quality texts on offer”.

Assessors also found a “whole-school commitment to reading for pleasure” and “high levels of pupil involvement”.

Proud Calveley headteacher Ray Rudd said: “We are very pleased to receive this award, which reflects the passion and enthusiasm we have for reading at Calveley.

“We were very hard to help our children discover a love for reading through ongoing investment in books, interesting author visits and by creating the right environment at the school.

“Reading can do so much for children, including building confidence, widening vocabulary and improving writing, so it will continue to be a key focus for us.”

Calveley Primary Academy joined North West Academies Trust (NWAT) in 2021.

In addition to collaborating and sharing best practice, all 10 schools run by the Chester-based Trust make learning outside of the classroom and experiencing new environments a key part of the curriculum.

For more information visit northwestacademiestrust.co.uk

