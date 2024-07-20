Nantwich to host Cheshire v Derbyshire showcase

First class cricket comes to Nantwich tomorrow (Sunday July 21) when Cheshire entertain Derbyshire in an ECB Showcase match at Whitehouse Lane.

For the third year running, all 18 first class counties will visit a national county, Cheshire having played Warwickshire and Yorkshire in previous years.

This year, it is the turn of Derbyshire and the 50-over contest starts at 11am.

“Nantwich is an excellent venue for this game,” says Cheshire CCC chair Jim Law.

“And it is another opportunity for the cream of recreational cricket to show its skills against a leading county.”

An ideal family day out, entry to the game is free and there is plenty of parking.

Refreshments are available throughout the day.