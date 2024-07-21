Hundreds attend Nantwich Pride event in town

Hundreds of people attended the annual Nantwich Pride event in the town centre on Saturday (July 20).

The colourful event aimed to be a “vibrant celebration of love, acceptance, and inclusivity”.

There was live entertainment, music and other activities on the town square as well as in Nantwich Civic Hall.

There was a colourful parade through the town which ended at the Civic Hall where people packed in to enjoy more entertainment.

Nantwich Pride was an open invitation to all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or background.

Organisers said: “It’s a day where diversity is celebrated, and the rich tapestry of the community is honoured.

“Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally, or simply someone who believes in equality and respect, Nantwich Pride welcomes you with open arms.

“But, it is not just a single day of festivities—it’s an opportunity to foster lasting change.

“A big thank you to all the local shops in Nantwich who have taken part in decorating their window displays with pride colours.

“We have absolutely loved walking around our town centre and seeing how much effort you have all gone to.

“The winning shop goes to Nantwich Wool Shop.

“The time and effort they have put into creating this amazing display is very much appreciated.

“Followed by an extremely close second goes to St Martha’s Greek Restaurant, Nantwich.”

During the event, there were information booths and support services available, offering resources and guidance on various topics as well as LGBTQ+ issues.

Attendees were encouraged to go dressed in their brightest colours.

Local band Beardsmith opened the event on Friday night at 7pm in the Civic Hall.

(Pics by Nantwich Events Photography)