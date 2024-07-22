Nantwich dog trainer Nose to Trail crowned top dog!

Nantwich dog trainer Nose to Trail has been crowned Top Dog in a national competition.

Founder Rachel Rodgers was awarded “Best Clinical Animal Behaviourist 2024 (UK)” for the second year running from the LUXLife Pet Product & Services Awards.

Rachel works with dogs who have established behaviour problems, and in dogs with separation related behaviour issues known commonly as “separation anxiety”.

These are dogs who struggle with being left home alone.

This can result in dogs barking to the point neighbours complain, owners coming home to toileting mess in the house or dogs even trying to escape causing physical damage to the property and to themselves.

Her success in supporting clients to get their independence back has led to her latest award.

LUXlife said: “Our award winners are devoted to improving the lives of all beings; from dogs and cats to farm animals and exotic pets, giving peace of mind and enjoyment to us as owners.

“These businesses and individuals are truly raising the bar for each and every one of their customers.”

Awards coordinator Laura O’Carroll added: “Our pets mean so much to us, and we know they each deserve the finest options for their health and wellbeing.

“Our winners have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality to improve the lives of our beloved pets, while helping us to feel like the greatest pet parents out there. I wish them all the success imaginable for the years to come.”

