Celebration time for Reaseheath College students in Nantwich

Reaseheath College in Nantwich has notched up some impressive student enrolments and achievements.

The college’s annual awards ceremonies celebrated the success of 1,141 FE students who have achieved technical qualifications and skills in the past year.

Around 95% find a career in their chosen industry or progress into Higher Education, with many opting to take an industry focused degree at University Centre Reaseheath.

Principal and CEO Marcus Clinton said Reaseheath remains one of the top UK providers of technical land based training and offers programmes which are supported by many key employers.

He hailed Reaseheath’s “outstanding success” in developing crucial employability skills among its students.

In particular, the college has been excellent at developing and embracing new technologies, and had continued to invest in new facilities and teaching resources of more than £100m.

Guests of Honour at the ceremonies were Twm Tegid Brunton, a former forestry and arboriculture student who is pursuing a dual career as an opera singer alongside running his own forestry business, business and events alumnus Belle Farebrother, who is seeking a graduate traineeship after completing a degree at Nottingham Trent Business School, and former equine student Samantha Stevens, a content creator for an equestrian marketing and media consultancy.

CROSS COLLEGE AWARD WINNERS

E C COLLINS TROPHY

Student making the best contribution to college life

Ollie Wilson (T Level in Agriculture)

NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK CUP

Student making the best all round contribution

Sophie Connor (Foundation Degree in Zoo Management)

JK LAMBERTON TROPHY

For personal qualities

Elle Baldwin (TECH BACC Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management)

GJ ENGLAND TROPHY

Student who contributed most to sporting activities

Sebastian Muszynski (BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sports Development and Coaching)