The ArtMixer’s “paint and sip” session at Loco in Nantwich

A local artist is staging a “paint and sip” night at Loco restaurant in Nantwich.

Jo Gilbert, known as “The ArtMixer”, wanted to put on the event to encourage more people to take up painting.

She will offer step-by-step instructions to help participants create a masterpiece.

“We’ll provide you with everything you need to unleash your inner artist,” said Jo.

“Even if you haven’t picked up a paintbrush since school! No experience necessary – just paint, drink and have fun!”

Tickets are £35 and includes all art equipment (apron, easel, paints, paintbrushes plus a canvas that you get to take home with you), a 2-hour session with Jo, and a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic drink.

It takes place at Loco on Welsh Row on Wednesday July 24 from 6.30pm-9pm (check in from 6pm).