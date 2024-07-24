Nantwich firm Fabulosa make final of awards scheme

Nantwich fragrance firm Fabulosa has been shortlisted for the North West Business of the Year Awards 2024.

The company has been recognised for its success in international trade, including breaking into new markets and achieving growth with existing overseas partners.

The awards, led by TheBusinessDesk.com, showcase some of the region’s most successful and exciting companies.

Fabulosa’s shortlisting follows a rigorous judging process that saw all of the companies visited by a panel to provide a greater understanding of the business.

Fabulosa has grown rapidly abroad in the last 12 months.

More than 25% of the brand’s sales are now driven from overseas.

Last year Fabulosa secured distribution rights representing one billion of the world’s population.

Adam Burnett (pictured), Global Brand Director at Fabulosa, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted by the North West Business of the Year Awards 2024 for this coveted accolade in international trade.

“Growing our export channel has been a major focus of the business over the last three years, and our successes to date would not have been possible without our valued international trade partners, whom we thank for their continued support.”

The firm entered the FMCG market in 2019 and has launched new products in a bid to change the perception of cleaning.

Its focus is on fragrance for alternative lifestyle sectors, including home fragrance, shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body), Surface Care, Air Care, Laundry Care and Task Specific ranges including car care and garden care.