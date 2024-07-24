What to do if your dental implant feels loose

Having a dental issue can be scary and uncomfortable – especially after a surgical treatment like dental implants.

While loose dental implants aren’t always a cause for concern, it’s important to know what to do if the problem arises.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are dental implants?

Implants are used to replace a lost tooth root.

They are permanent metal screws that secure fake teeth – like crowns, dentures, or bridges – in place.

Ideal for those suffering from tooth loss due to cavities, gum disease, or a facial injury, they offer a long-lasting solution.

Dental implants help to improve speech, chewing ability, and overall smile appearance, without the need for altering the neighbouring teeth.

Causes of loose dental implants

Uneven bite

An uneven bite can be down to genetics, missing teeth, or impacted wisdom teeth, but it can also change as we age.

If the crown is not properly included with the opposing arch, uneven forces can start to put pressure on the implant, causing it to become loose.

Infection

Having an infection in the gum and around the implant can cause a weakened structure, and therefore, a loose implant.

If left untreated, it can cause swelling, difficulty eating, and persistent pain.

The crown, bridge, or denture

Crowns, bridges, and dentures are attached to an implant to create a full and even smile.

If your fake teeth don’t feel as secure as usual, it might not be the implant itself that feels loose, but what’s on top of it.

Bonding failure

A healthy dental implant should never move or wiggle if it’s secure in the jawbone.

Many cases of loose dental implants occur in the first week after being fitted, because it has not correctly bonded to the jawbone.

Signs of a loose dental implant

If you have a loose dental implant, you may be experiencing the following:

● difficulty chewing

● gum recession

● inflamed gums

● discomfort or pain

● wobbly dental implants

While these symptoms don’t necessarily mean you have a loose dental implant, it’s definitely worth getting them checked out and addressing any problems early.

If left untreated, more problems may arise, including infection – which can spread to the surrounding teeth, and lead to the need for implant removal and replacement.

What happens if my dental implant is loose?

If you’re experiencing any of the above, it’s recommended you visit your dentist as soon as you can.

Loose dental implants should be repaired promptly to prevent further issues.

If ignored, this can not only lead to problems in the mouth but serious health complications in the face and neck, too.

When you make an appointment with your dentists, they’ll assess the severity of the problem and determine the best course of action – this ranges from loose implants being tightened to completely replacing them.

Luckily, there are places up and down the country that can help with loose dental implants.

Whether you’re looking for a Birmingham dental hospital or help with dental implants in London, there will be a leading expert to diagnose and treat the issue.

