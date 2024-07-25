Nantwich CC step up title challenge with win at Timperley

Nantwich Cricket Club stepped up their Premier League title challenge with an emphatic win at Timperley.

But they also suffered a disappointing early exit from the Cheshire T20 finals day.

Put into bat by hosts Timperley on Saturday, Nantwich were bowled out for 188, opener Ben Wright top-scoring with 70 and Spencer Byatt hitting 51.

Timperley looked in good shape at 49-0 but Mitchell Spencer removed opener Jamie Matthews before Jimmy Warrington and Phil Stockton combined to run through the home line-up in quick time.

Stockton took 4-37 and Warrington collected yet another five-wicket haul, conceding only 28 runs in 12 overs.

The victory earned the Dabbers a maximum 24 points and moved them to within 14 points of leaders Hyde with eight fixtures left to play.

But there was disappointment on Sunday when Nantwich were beaten in the T20 semi-finals by Lindow CC.

After opting to bat, skipper Ray Doyle led the way with a 43-ball 68 but Nantwich could still only post 154-8 from their 20 overs.

That still looked like it might be enough when Lindow struggled to 61-4 but Dan Newton hit 74 from 43 balls to see the First Division side home.

Nantwich seconds also suffered a setback when they were heavily beaten by league leaders Timperley at Whitehouse Lane.

Captain Alan Chesters won the toss and elected to field and Joe Bolton and Jake Pearson took two wickets apiece as Timperley scored 232-9 from their 50 overs.

Owen Silvester (29) and Jakob Jordan (32) got the Nantwich reply off to a good start and although Jackson Bentley (32) chipped in with a useful knock, wickets began to fall regularly and the home side were all out 107 runs short of their target.

The Saturday thirds, though, got back to winning ways as Philip Marsh struck 71 and James Michell an unbeaten 42 in their 202-6 from 40 overs against JG Meakin CC.

In the visitors’ reply, Luke Cosford was the star with the ball, taking 5-28 as Nantwich won by 57 runs.

On Sunday, there was a crushing win for Nantwich Women’s 1st team as Morganne Prince (83) and Grace Michell (52) put on an opening stand of 149 as the home side, having been put into bat by Oakmere CC, made 165-4 from their 40 overs.

That proved to be more than enough as the visitors collapsed to 31 all out, Charlotte Kirk taking 5-3 in 15 balls.

At Whitehouse Lane this Saturday (July 27), Nantwich seconds welcome Alderley Edge for a midday start and on Sunday, Nantwich Women’s first eleven take on Didsbury at 1.30pm.

All spectators are welcome.