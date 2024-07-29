Nantwich CC 1sts beat Alderley Edge to maintain title bid

Nantwich Cricket Club’s 1st team maintained their Cheshire County League title challenge with an emphatic win at Alderley Edge on Saturday.

Put into bat on a bowler-friendly wicket, Nantwich – without their injured top run-scorer Luke Robinson – did not find it easy but opener Ben Wright (52) dug in for a half-century that was the foundation of the visitors’ 166-9 from 45 overs.

Spencer Byatt (37) and Phil Stockton (18no) made useful contributions to set the home side a half-decent target in a reduced-over contest.

And after Jimmy Warrington had removed the dangerous Sam Perry, Alderley Edge were never in the hunt as slow right-armer Simon Mugava produced a devastating spell of 5-19 from 6.3 overs to spin the Dabbers to a 73-run victory.

Nantwich collected 24 points and remain 14 points behind leaders Hyde with eight games of the season left to play.

At Whitehouse Lane, the 2nd team got back to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory over Alderley Edge.

Skipper Alan Chesters won the toss and elected to field and it proved the right decision as Noah Birchall (5-17) and Luke Cosford (3-39) combined to help bowl the visitors out for 117.

In the Dabbers’ reply, opener Owen Silvester finished unbeaten on 49 as the home side coasted home inside 25 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The Saturday 3rd team’s welcome return to form also continued as they enjoyed a fine win at Woore.

After the home side won the toss and batted, Ethan McGregor took 3-29 and Arthur Bate 2-25 as Woore made 195-8 from their 40 overs.

When Oliver Howell (26) and Arthur Bate (73) put on 80 for the first wicket, Nantwich were always in control of the run chase and James Michell (60) made sure of a six-wicket win.

This Saturday, the first eleven has a tough trip to Oxton CC while the seconds entertain Marple CC at Whitehouse Lane for a midday start. All spectators are welcome.