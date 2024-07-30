St Mary’s Nantwich launches £400,000 restoration appeal

St Mary’s Nantwich has launched a £400,000 appeal to restore parts of the “Cathedral of South Cheshire”.

The grade 1 listed building is seen as being of “exceptional architectural and historic interest”.

But church bosses say it now needs urgent work on its North and East elevations to preserve it.

Paul Ramsey, chairman of Nantwich Parish Church Preservation Appeal Trust (NPCPAT), said: “Our generation has a duty to play its part in the ongoing conservation of St Mary’s.

“The current priorities are the north and east faces, and window protection.

“If we don’t rise to the challenge, the whole remains at risk.”

They are appealing for residents to spread the word and donate as little or as much as they can afford.

NPCPAT was set up on 1978 and has been raising funds for the preservation and restoration of St Mary’s.

The south and west walls and the tower of the Church have been repaired in recent years.

The Trust also funded the cleaning and restoration of the 14th century choir stalls in the Chancel during this time.

But five-year inspections in 2014 and 2019 identified “urgent restoration work” on the north and east sides.

“That is the project we are now embarking on,” added Paul.

“It will carefully restore the north and east stonework where it has deteriorated over the past century or more because of weathering and earlier pollution from industries and coal fires.

“New matching red stone shaped by stonemasons will be added where necessary, where the corrosion is at its worst.

“We shall also be providing consistent guarding of all our precious stained glass and plain windows to prevent vandalism and to avoid pigeons nesting on the many nooks and crannies in the intricate tracery of the windows.”

The overall cost of the works is estimated to be some £800,000, but existing funds have allowed Phase One to get underway this month.

Now they need to raise another £400,000 over the next few months for Phase Two of the work.

Paul added: “We are applying to major funding bodies.

“We also hope there will be many of us locally and further afield and visitors who will wish to be able to contribute to this.

“Ideally, we shall be able to follow on without a gap with Phase Two with the funds we seek.

“We shall be most grateful for any donations, small and large, as a one off, or over a period of one or two years if you are able to support us in this way.”

(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)