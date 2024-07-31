How much different industries are growing in the UK

The UK’s economy is a dynamic and diverse landscape, with various industries experiencing significant growth.

This article explores some of the fastest-growing sectors, highlighting their contributions to the economy and the factors driving their expansion.

We will also delve into the gambling industry, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years.

The gambling industry in the UK has seen substantial growth over the past decade, with the market size valued at approximately £14.3 billion in 2023.

This growth is primarily driven by the surge in online gambling, which now accounts for over 38.2% of the total market.

Options like online sports betting, virtual poker rooms, and these new casinos that, according to iGaming expert Filip Jovchevski, offer players fast payouts, various payment methods, and a wide selection of games have become increasingly popular, contributing to the industry’s expansion.

We saw that in 2023, when online gambling revenues reached an all-time high, accounting for over £5.4 billion of the total market.

The convenience and accessibility of online platforms have attracted a large number of active gamblers, with the number of online gamblers in the UK reaching 24.7 million in 2023.

Lithium battery manufacturing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the UK, with a projected revenue growth of 56% in 2024.

This growth is driven by substantial government-backed R&D investments and the increasing demand for high-quality batteries in the defence, medical, and automotive sectors.

The sustained weakness of the pound has also made UK-manufactured batteries more competitively priced, boosting export levels.

The electricity and telecommunications infrastructure construction industry is expected to grow by 54% in 2024.

Public sector investments in maintaining and expanding infrastructure, along with the government’s push towards decarbonization, have created significant opportunities in the renewable energy generation market.

Contractors have capitalised on the expansion of the UK’s renewable generating capacity, contributing to the industry’s robust growth.

Corporate travel services are experiencing a resurgence, with a projected growth rate of 34.5% in 2024.

The increasing number of international business travellers and the interconnected global economy have driven demand for travel services, including airfare, hotel accommodation, car rental, and travel insurance.

Innovations in virtual meetings may also impact the industry in the future.

The fintech industry in the UK is growing at a rapid pace, with a projected revenue growth of 32.3% in 2024.

The UK’s strong financial sector, coupled with advancements in technology, has fostered an environment conducive to innovation.

Fintech companies are revolutionising traditional financial services, offering solutions such as digital banking, blockchain technology, and online payment systems.

Meat wholesaling is another industry experiencing significant growth, with a projected increase of 28% in 2024.

The demand for high-quality meat products, both domestically and internationally, has driven this growth.

The industry’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and maintain supply chain efficiency has also contributed to its success.

The railway and underground railway construction industry is expected to grow by 23.4% in 2024.

Investments in infrastructure projects, such as the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway, have created numerous opportunities for contractors and other stakeholders.

The government’s commitment to improving public transportation and reducing carbon emissions has further fuelled this growth.

Non-alcoholic beer production is projected to grow by 23.2% in 2024.

The increasing demand for healthier beverage options and the growing trend of mindful drinking have driven this industry’s expansion.

Breweries are innovating to create flavourful non-alcoholic alternatives, attracting a broader consumer base.

Language learning software development is experiencing a growth rate of 22.4% in 2024.

The demand for language learning tools has surged, driven by globalisation and the need for multilingual communication in business and education.

Technological advancements have enabled the development of interactive and user-friendly language-learning platforms.

Immersive technology, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), is projected to grow by 21.3% in 2024.

This immersive technology is being used for various applications, such as gaming, online casinos, healthcare, and real estate.

The increasing adoption of VR and AR for training, simulation, and entertainment purposes has fuelled this growth.

Scheduled passenger air transport is expected to grow by 20.7% in 2024.

The recovery of the travel industry post-pandemic, coupled with the increasing demand for air travel, has driven this growth.

Airlines are expanding their routes and enhancing services to cater to the growing number of passengers.

