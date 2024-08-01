Audlem Festival of Transport enjoyed by thousands

Thousands of people enjoyed the 25th annual Audlem Festival of Transport, writes Jonathan White.

The event was organised by the Audlem Special Events Team (ASET), which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

The day began with a spectacular parade of more than 250 cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and motorcycles.

The vehicles had assembled from 9am at Hankelow Green and departed from Hankelow at 11am to Audlem with the parade arriving at Audlem Playing Field off Cheshire Street.

Expert parade commentary was provided by Bill Consterdine from an elevated position at St James’ Church in Audlem.

Car manufacturers on view included Alfa Romeo, Alvis, Austin, BWW, Caterham, Chevrolet, Daimler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Heinkel, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, MG, Morris, Pontiac, Porsche, Renault, Riley, Rolls-Royce, Rover, Saab, Triumph, TVR, Volkswagen, and Wolseley. Tractor manufacturers on view included Ferguson, Fordson, Massey Ferguson, and Nuffield. Motorbike manufacturers included BSA, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Honda.

One of the vehicles on display was a Ford V8 Pilot saloon car, built in 1950, the first large post-War British Ford.

The car is owned by Richard Jones who runs the ‘Old Classic Car’ YouTube channel, whilst his son Harley runs a YouTube channel called CarTraction.

They both plan to upload their videos of the festival in the near future.

There was also Glen Miller music from Moonlight Serenade, a Punch & Judy show from Pinxton Puppets, a Cheshire Fire & Rescue appliance, and several refreshments stands.

This family-friendly festival was free entry, took place during warm and sunny weather, and was attended by between 3,000 to 4,000 visitors.

The event sponsors and supporters were all the vehicle owners, Cheshire East Council and Audlem Parish Council; the sponsors: Baker Wynne & Wilson and MK Preece Excavations Ltd; and the Programme advertisers: Adderley Garage, Bradshaws, Cooper Buckley Ltd, EPG Fire and Security, Graham Tresidder & Son, Mornflake, Overwater Marina, Coole Acres Fishery, The Village Chippy, and The White Lion, Hankelow.

Special thanks to PET Hire, Yvonne Parker, Richard Furber, Audlem Fire Service, Olive Stretch, Audlem Printers, Barnett, Jones and Cooke, the team of volunteers at Hankelow who turn out every year to welcome our exhibitors, register the vehicles and marshal the start of the parade, along with the loyal band of conscripts who prepare the field and act as marshals for the parade of vehicles through the village.

A representative from ASET said: “Thank you everyone for supporting the Festival of Transport – probably our most successful, with some outstanding vehicles, wonderful atmosphere, record entries and spectators and of course perfect weather.”

Audlem Festival of Transport was organised by ASET consisting of a team of nine residents, and an army of volunteers, who organise two major annual village events every year.

Please contact ASET if you feel you could help with next year’s Festival of Transport and Audlem Party on the Park. Tel: 07708 354135 or [email protected]

Audlem Festival of Transport 2025 will take place on Sunday 27th July, 11am.