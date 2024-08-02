Miniature-gauge train rides at Peacock Railway this Sunday

The Peacock Railway in Willaston will be running trains for the public this Sunday (August 4) from 12pm, writes Jonathan White.

The trains are run by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society on their premises behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road.

There will be miniature-gauge train rides on their 5-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Rides are £1 for two laps of the railway to raise vital funds for the society.

There will also be a demonstration of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on the society’s newly-constructed raised track, believed to be the largest Gauge 1 layout in the North West.

The Gauge 1 railway was officially opened earlier this month by the Mayor of Nantwich, Cllr Stuart Bostock.

Refreshments, served by society volunteers, will be available to purchase in the clubhouse.

The Peacock Railway will also be running trains from 12pm for the general public this year on:

– Sunday 1st September

– Sunday 8th September (charity day for Crewe RSPCA in conjunction with The Peacock Inn)

– Sunday 6th October.

For further information search ‘The Peacock Railway – Nantwich’ on Facebook or visit here.

Alternatively, visit their website or send an email: [email protected]