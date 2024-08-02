Nantwich’s Bryony Page scoops Olympic Gold in trampolining

4 hours ago
in Other sports / Sport August 2, 2024
Bryony Page gold medal World Championships

Former Brine Leas School student Bryony Page has scooped an amazing Gold medal at the Paris Olympics today.

The 33-year-old triumphed in the trampoline gymnastics event, coming from fifth in qualifying to scoop top spot in her final routine.

It completes the full set of medals for Bryony, who trained as a youngster at Wingate Centre in Wrenbury.

She won silver medal in Rio in 2016 and followed that up with a bronze medal in Tokyo 2021.

She became the first British female gymnast in any gymnastic discipline to win medals across two or more Games.

And now she’ll be celebrating an even bigger podium achievement after she won Gold, following a dramatic fall by the leader in the very final routine.

Bryony also attended Malbank Sixth Form College, before studying at University of Sheffield, where she received a sports scholarship.

She also has multiple medals from the World Championships, European Championships and British Championships.

Find out more about her remarkable career here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bryony_Page

(Image from 2021 World Championships)

