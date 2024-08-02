Police warning after burglars target Nantwich home

Police have warned householders to be wary after burglars targeted a home in Nantwich.

The break-in by two offenders in happened at a property in the Gerard Drive area of Nantwich.

Police say two men were seen by a neighbour carrying a TV and a Sound Bar from a property.

The occupant has since confirmed they had been burgled.

A police spokesperson said: “It is as of yet unclear as to how the males gained entry but it is believed it may have been through an open window.”

Any information please call 101 quoting IML 1884600.

Police have issued the following advice to help protect homes from burglary:

– Lock your windows and doors before going out

– Keep all valuables like jewellery, electronics and other high value items out of sight

– Consider installing a security alarm, CCTV and outdoor lights as these often act as a deterrent

– Store keys such as another set of house keys or car keys away from windows, doors and letterboxes to deter thieves from ‘fishing’

If anyone sees any suspicious activity or you need to make a report, you can report it online here https://orlo.uk/F3W1t

Always call 999 in an emergency,