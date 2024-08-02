Probe into vandalised canal lock causing chaos in Audlem

An investigation into a vandalised canal lock in Audlem is continuing in what the Canal and River Trust labelled a “serious incident”.

It’s feared yobs vandalised the tail gates if lock 10 on the Shropshire Union Canal.

The shear pins at the top of the gates had been removed.

It resulted in a boat becoming stuck when the lock was in use being emptied as the gates dropped and became “inoperable”, said the trust.

Specialist lifting equipment is now having to be brought in to try and remove the boat and repair the gates. The lock is set to be out of action until Saturday (August 3).

A Canal and River Trust spokesperson said: “Our engineers have completed their inspections, and in order to lift the gates back into position, we require lifting equipment to be brought to the site.

“Our priority is supporting the boaters who are currently stuck in the lock and ensuring the lock is safe.

“This incident was due to vandalism, where someone has removed both gate collars fixing, resulting in the gates becoming detached from the lock walls.

“Works to secure the gates our more complicated due to one of the gates being wedged against the other one.

“This has prevented us from using our normal methods of installing gates and now required to be lifted by a crane.

“The specialist crane required to lift the lock gates back into place is unavailable until Saturday morning, 3 August. Once the crane is on site our team will then lift the gates back into position and secure them.

“We are doing everything we can to reopen navigation over the weekend and a further update will be provide Saturday 3 August, once the works have been completed.”

Cheshire Police are now probing the vandalism incident.

Witnesses with any information or who saw any suspicious activities around Lock 10 on Tuesday night (July 30) should contact Cheshire Police using reference number 24000667511 or the trust’s North West Customer Support team at 03030 404040.

(Image courtesy of Canal and River Trust)