The best Bingo events in the North West

Bingo has been around for several decades now, being enjoyed by people of all generations due to its simplicity.

This game of luck was popularised in 1923 by a New York toy salesman even after a few decades of being played in Italy, its origin.

Bingo is a game of chance that involves players matching numbers printed on different arrangements of cards.

The host draws a number at random, and it is up to the player to determine whether the selected numbers are arranged on their cards in a specific winning order.

Bingo has become popular due to its social factor. Whether people decide to play online bingo or land-based bingo in a bingo hall or gather in a church basement just to have fun, the social aspect stands out in bingo.

8% of the total UK population plays bingo.

Because of the numerous people with this love, there are a number of places people can access to enjoy their time when playing bingo.

GRUB’S Disco Bingo

This event occurs every second Friday of the month in Manchester. GRUB’S Disco Bingo is not another regular, boring, traditional bingo-style event.

In this one, you are sure to find a lot of karaoke and tricky lyrics challenges to keep you occupied throughout the whole night.

The tickets for GRUB’S events range between £6 – £25.

FunnyBoyz Manchester

If you are up for a good laugh, then you should definitely find yourself at this event.

FunnyBoyz is a unique event featuring drag shows, silly games, cheesy tunes and comedy bingo.

The cast will entertain you for the whole time, even as you have an infinite popcorn glitch all through. The tickets range between £5 – £50.

Bingo Loco

A perfect night out for bingo lovers coupled with catchy throwback tunes, beautiful performances, big prices and many more.

Here, you are guaranteed to have interactive games even as the high-energy DJ blasts the night with great music.

Whether you are an avid bingo lover or are just looking for a place to fill your evening, then with $23.39, you are sorted.

The Appeal of Online Bingo

Online bingo is growing significantly, and it is easy to see why.

Online bingo offers a combination of fun, excitement, challenge, and convenience in the comfort of your house.

Convenience and Accessibility

The fact that you can play the game whenever you want, wherever you are, is a concept that has made online bingo popular among many players.

All you need is an internet connection, and then you are set to start gaming.

Different bingo sites ensure that players have the liberty to choose from a variety of themes, difficulties, modes and prize structures.

Enjoy a beautiful game with potential rewards just as you are in your bed or when sneaking in fun time in between your work breaks.

Social Interactions

You might think that since it is online, then it might have lost its sociability factor.

Contrary to that, online bingo is known for its close community that spans globally with people of all ages.

You are not playing the game against mere AI or random number generators. You are competing with live human beings from different corners of the globe.

Online bingo sites provide chat rooms that make it possible for players to interact even as they play.

Variety of Games

Variety is another thing that makes players prefer online bingo to physical bingo halls.

Technology has ensured that there are multiple game options apart from the basic game.

When you visit online platforms, you are sure to get:

• Classic bingo: Traditional games like 90-ball and 75-ball bingo are a staple in many online sites.

• Progressive jackpots: Here, the potential winnings increase with each game that does not have a winner.

• More variants: Games including 36, 40, 48, 80-ball and 30-ball bingo.

Bonuses and Promos

Online bingo is not only about many gaming options but also the perks that add to the excitement and potential rewards. Some of these bonuses include:

• Welcome bonuses: These are given to new players to help them ease into the platform by exploring without using their money.

• Reload bonuses: These are common to pre-existing players as a thank-you gift for being good clients.

• Loyalty programs: A reward for loyal players. These programs offer benefits like free bingo tickets, access to exclusive games, and more.

Licensed and Regulated Sites

In the middle of a fast-growing online market, there are many sites out there that might be enticing but are not regulated.

It is advisable to play on licensed bingo sites because of security issues, and fair play is guaranteed.

Conclusion

Bingo has become a popular form of entertainment in the last few years, and technology has improved the appeal of the game.

In 2024, you are sure to find a wider demographic for bingo lovers compared to five decades ago when it was thought to only appeal to a certain group of people.

As more people understand bingo more, the market is surely going to go higher.

The online community will ensure that bingo is a force to be reckoned with.