British Marine appoint Aqueduct Marine boss as new president

The owner of Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich has been appointed as the new president of British Marine.

Robert Parton has served the trade association for the UK leisure, superyacht, and small commercial marine industry for past two years as president-elect.

Robert opened Aqueduct Marina in Church Minshull in 2009 and it has grown to employ 35 people across its boatyard, marina, caravan site, café, and brokerage.

It has won awards including The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) Gold Anchors and Clean Marina accreditation.

He has also been a member of British Marine for over a decade.

Robert completed the British Marine Advanced Marina Management course in 2012.

He has since served as chair of the Midlands committee, sits on three British Marine association committees and the British Marine board.

He said: “I am honoured and more than a little surprised to find myself assuming the role of President at such a pivotal time for our industry.

“My focus will be on driving environmental sustainability and enhancing training opportunities across our membership.

“Together, we can foster a more innovative and responsible marine industry.”

British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson added: “Robert’s leadership comes at a crucial time when our industry is navigating significant changes.

“His proven dedication and innovative approach will be invaluable in steering our collective efforts.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Robert to ensure our members receive the best support and opportunities for growth.”

British Marine aims to intensify efforts on environmental initiatives and supporting members to adopt greener practices and alternative fuels.

Robert is also an active member of the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce.