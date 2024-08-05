Nantwich Food Festival welcome new exhibitors for 2024

Nantwich Food Festival organisers have unveiled a new set of exhibitors for the 2024 show later this month.

The festival takes place in Nantwich between August 30 and September 1, with tens of thousands of people expected to flock to the town.

There will be more than 200 exhibitors across various locations, and this year will see a number a new additions.

These include Plant Brownies, who bring their vegan brownies across from Chirk, and Chappers Cheesecake, whose vegan cheesecakes are from Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Nantwich-based Cara Miss-Italian Sweet Treats will offer cannoli, amaretti and other Italian specialties.

Other new stallholders include Blueberry Hill Preserves, who offer preserves, chutneys, sauces and cheeses.

Grasmere Gingerbread will offer a “spicy-sweet cross between a biscuit and a cake”.

Bonnie Yau’s will sell a range of free-from ingredients plus vegan Thai.

At Love Lane there will be other Nantwich newbies including Mulberry Bakehouse with their pastries, and The March Hare Bakery with their gourmet macarons.

In the nearby grassed area, milkshakes straight from the dairy, iced coffee and cookie baking kits can be found at the Winsbury Dairy stall from Montgomery.

Julian Thompson, exhibitor manager, said: “We will, of course, have the lovely La Dolce Vita, Cheshire Cupcakes, Sweet Pea’s, Cheerbrooks and Three Wrens Gins all waiting for you.

“There are plenty of street food stalls for you to try, with pretty much every taste catered for, hot drinks, cold drinks – alcoholic or not, cheeses, breads, meats, plus you can even book a holiday at Nantwich Food Festival! if you wish.

“As a food festival, we realise that it is vital to minimise and manage our packaging waste, and sorting the waste is a huge part of this, so we are continuing our work on improving Nantwich Food Festival’s sustainability.”

Former exhibitors making a return include Yum Yum Street Food, Weston Biltong and Nantwich Cheshire Cheese Company, The Knife Sharpener Guy, Riverford Organic or Bongos Rock & Roll Chillis.

Cookalong sessions being held during the festical can now be booked via the Festival website.

Festival director Nanna Pedley said: “We apologise that the links couldn’t be set up for the anticipated mid July timing.

“But we are pleased to announce that all is now in place, so that anyone who really enjoyed their Cookalong experience last year, or those who didn’t manage to get a place, can now book online.”

The master-classes will take place in The White Lion Weston Cookalong Marquee and Food Court, in the Love Lane area near to the Theatre and pillory.

All Cookalong sessions are available for between £15 and £25, which is used to cover the cost of ingredients.

To find out more, visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/cookalong/