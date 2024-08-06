Police hunt masked men who burgled Nantwich home

6 hours ago
August 6, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Three masked men broke into a house in Nantwich and stole a quantity of cash.

Police said the offence happened at a house on Manor Road in Nantwich at around 10pm last night (August 5).

Three males wearing masks were seen entering at the rear of the property before escaping with the money.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “If you were in the area at the time and have any information that could include cctv and dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting IML 1888190.
#NantwichPolice.”

