Nantwich Show organisers hail event’s “sunny” success

The return of the Nantwich Show for the third year at Reaseheath Old Hall has been hailed a big success by organisers.

More than 10,000 people enjoyed a day of countryside and agricultural activities and organisation.

And the bonus was the day basked in warm and sunny weather – the mud and rain of previous years a distant memory!

More than 1,000 competition entries spanning sheep, cattle, shire horses, pigeons, eggs, home produce, crafts, floral arts and local cheese flooded in.

The HJ Lea Oakes Main Ring attractions began with three hours of Shire Horse competitions followed by the children’s mounted fancy dress competition.

Afternoon acts included a visit from The Scurry Team, Tom Shenton with his Sheep Dog demo and a fun hounds race, an activity that children always love joining in with.

The Grand Parade had to be curtailed due to the heat as it was felt the animals ought not to join but more than 70 vintage vehicles entered the ring instead.

In the Countryside Pursuits arena, the Fun Dog Show organised by local charity Scooby Spanish Dog Rehoming UK attracted Nantwich’s finest pampered pooches.

Other attractions included the Clywd AxeMen and demonstrations in traditional crafts and pastimes such as weaving, chairmaking, wood carving and a fly fishing demo from multiple award winning Hywel Morgan.

With more than 250 trade stands across the show, there were shopping opportunities for everyone from jewellery, clothes and dog treats to new tractors, combines and animal feed.

Nantwich Agricultural Society chairman Michael-John Parkin said: “We are over the moon with how the day has gone.

“The operations team, Liz Parkin and Mel Wood, have done a tremendous job at tweaking the layout to fit in more than 250 trade stands, lots of children’s activities and a vibrant mix of tasty catering concessions.”

Show Manager Liz Parkin said: “We’ve had brilliant feedback and would like to thank all the volunteers, of which there were over 160, who helped to make the day safe and successful.”

Patrons Reaseheath College and HJ Lea Oakes put on brilliant displays for all ages to enjoy, including a visit from HJ Lea customer Kelvin Fletcher and family from TV’s Fletchers’ Family Farm.

Mornflake and Great British Cheese Company once again sponsored the Artisan Food Market which this time featured over 100 metres of independent food and drink producers.

A new competition for 2024 “The Westry Roberts Local Cheese Competition” saw 24 cheeses from up to 50 miles radius of Nantwich, with the first winner being “The Flagship” an extra mature Cheddar by the Great British Cheese Company.

Cheshire Life Magazine sponsored the busy Members Enclosure, giving out 500 complementary copies of the magazine.

Whitegates Estate Agents, SugaRich, Livestock Supplies, Sandstone Vets, Genus, Rhino Safety, DP Skips, Willows Vets and Beeston Animal Health were among more than 60 sponsors.

The Nantwich Show always takes place on the last Wednesday of July.

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer in 2025, sponsor or trader, email Liz Parkin at [email protected]

(images courtesy of Nantwich Show photographers)